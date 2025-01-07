FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 513,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,906. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

