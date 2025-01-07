FC Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,965. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

