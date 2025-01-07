FC Advisory LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,774,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DVY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. 137,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,802. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.