FC Advisory LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $117,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% during the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

UJAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 32,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

