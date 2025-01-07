First County Bank CT Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,730. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

