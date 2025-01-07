First County Bank CT Sells 856 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.27. 1,661,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,533 shares of company stock worth $1,196,279. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.