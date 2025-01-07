Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Steve Schuller Sells 5,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,461.30. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,970. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,222,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,768 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 235.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 453,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

