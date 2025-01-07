Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Andrew David Oddie Sells 27,712 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,942.62. The trade was a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 358 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $5,012.00.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 573,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.22. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

