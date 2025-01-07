GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $26.50. GDS shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 305,245 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Trading Up 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,592 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,212,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,572,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.