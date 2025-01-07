Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,385. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.