Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

