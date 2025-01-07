Head to Head Analysis: Summit Midstream (SMC) versus Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream’s competitors have a beta of 1.74, indicating that their average share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Midstream and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream $449.92 million -$38.95 million -2.96 Summit Midstream Competitors $24.97 billion $808.99 million 50.81

Summit Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22% Summit Midstream Competitors 18.02% 13.32% 4.78%

Summary

Summit Midstream competitors beat Summit Midstream on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.