Head to Head Review: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kindly MD and U.S. Physical Therapy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD $2.88 million 2.97 N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $645.70 million 2.06 $28.24 million $0.94 93.85

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Kindly MD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 3.54% 8.11% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kindly MD and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kindly MD and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 1 3.20

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Kindly MD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

