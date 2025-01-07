Horizons Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 675.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

