Horizons Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $220.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.52 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.