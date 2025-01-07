Horizons Wealth Management Sells 614 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

BSMP opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

