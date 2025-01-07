Horizons Wealth Management Sells 771 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,278,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,966,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

