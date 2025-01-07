Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 425,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 284,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

