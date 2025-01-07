Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
ISSC stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.97.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.