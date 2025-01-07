Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

ISSC stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.97.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

