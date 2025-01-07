Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases 8 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,996.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,969.36.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFH traded down C$16.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1,953.44. 16,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,213.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,071.49. The company has a market cap of C$45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,938.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,720.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

