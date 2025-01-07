Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Sells 6,655 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $55,169.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,034.48. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Adam O’farrell sold 6,935 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $57,629.85.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.27. 519,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after buying an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.