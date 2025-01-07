Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,590.80. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $20,616.57.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS stock traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.