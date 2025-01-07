Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $108,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,590.80. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $86,832.69.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $20,616.57.

On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

Shares of WGS stock traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 8,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

