Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Sells 4,864 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,456.96. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sight Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.40. 235,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,716. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.57. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.45.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sight Sciences
- What is a Dividend King?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.