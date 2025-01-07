Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells 5,419 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,310. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $149.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

