Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $15.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 41.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 80.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.