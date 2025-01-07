Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,374 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 2,580 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline Trading Up 10.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 124.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. 4,618,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 55.51%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.