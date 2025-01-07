iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 11,053 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $69.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,295,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.