iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 11,053 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $69.40.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $719.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
