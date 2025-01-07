iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. 10,938,234 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

