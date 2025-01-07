iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 331,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,186. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

