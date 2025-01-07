iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

