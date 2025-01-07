iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 110,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,016. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

