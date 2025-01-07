iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

