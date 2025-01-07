iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 83,789 shares.The stock last traded at $64.80 and had previously closed at $64.36.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

