Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 15920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jangada Mines
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.