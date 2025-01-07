JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Stock Price

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLG. UBS Group started coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Shares of FLG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 2,227,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Flagstar Financial has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $31.86.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

