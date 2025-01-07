JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 960 ($12.01) in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.14).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 22.79 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 767.62 ($9.60). 5,000,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,792. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 903 ($11.30). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,040.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.76), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($94,618.29). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

