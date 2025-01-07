JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.22. 5,994,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

