Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.45) to GBX 1,185 ($14.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($17.70) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
