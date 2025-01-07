Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($15.45) to GBX 1,185 ($14.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($17.70) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 791 ($9.90). The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 805.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 922.33. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.11). The company has a market capitalization of £995.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,028.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

