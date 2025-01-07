Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$191.37 and last traded at C$191.37, with a volume of 3084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$187.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Lassonde Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
