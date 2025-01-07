Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$191.37 and last traded at C$191.37, with a volume of 3084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$187.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

About Lassonde Industries

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

