Leerink Partnrs Predicts Geron’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Geron Stock Down 3.9 %

Geron stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,016,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 415,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Geron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 846,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 119,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Geron by 403.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,201,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 962,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

