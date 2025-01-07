Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNN opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.66. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

