Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Research analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,666 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,200. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $440,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

