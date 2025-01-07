Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.19. 968,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.55 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

