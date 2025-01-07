Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.13.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $395.31 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $493.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.98 and its 200-day moving average is $299.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

