LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of LYB opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

