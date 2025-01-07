Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 155,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 138,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Magna Terra Minerals

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.