Mawson Infrastructure Group Enters Master Colocation Agreement with NASDAQ-listed Company

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced on January 3, 2025, that the company has entered into a Master Colocation Agreement with a NASDAQ-listed publicly traded company. The agreement, which commenced in January 2025, has an initial term of one year and allows for extension by mutual agreement between the parties.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mawson will provide approximately 20 MW of colocation capacity at its facilities to the customer. The agreement also includes provisions for digital colocation services, signaling a strategic move by Mawson Infrastructure Group to expand its service offerings within the digital infrastructure sector.

In a statement regarding the agreement, Mawson Infrastructure Group highlighted the importance of this partnership in enhancing its presence in the digital asset networks and digital asset mining sectors. This development aligns with the company’s ongoing efforts to capitalize on the growing demand for data center services and digital infrastructure support.

The company also disclosed that a press release dated January 7, 2025, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File have been filed as part of the submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pertaining to this agreement.

Mawson Infrastructure Group advised caution regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The company outlined various factors that could impact the actual outcomes and the timing of events, prompting a call for careful consideration of these factors by investors and stakeholders.

Mawson Infrastructure Group concluded by reminding investors of the risks and uncertainties mentioned in their previous filings with the SEC and noted that they do not intend to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Overall, this agreement signifies a strategic move by Mawson Infrastructure Group to bolster its service offerings and position itself for growth within the digital infrastructure sector.

This news article was based on the Form 8-K filed by Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. with the SEC on January 3, 2025.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

