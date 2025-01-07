Mawson Infrastructure Group Enters Master Colocation Agreement with NASDAQ-listed Company

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced on January 3, 2025, that the company has entered into a Master Colocation Agreement with a NASDAQ-listed publicly traded company. The agreement, which commenced in January 2025, has an initial term of one year and allows for extension by mutual agreement between the parties.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Mawson will provide approximately 20 MW of colocation capacity at its facilities to the customer. The agreement also includes provisions for digital colocation services, signaling a strategic move by Mawson Infrastructure Group to expand its service offerings within the digital infrastructure sector.
The company also disclosed that a press release dated January 7, 2025, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File have been filed as part of the submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pertaining to this agreement.
Mawson Infrastructure Group advised caution regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The company outlined various factors that could impact the actual outcomes and the timing of events, prompting a call for careful consideration of these factors by investors and stakeholders.
Mawson Infrastructure Group concluded by reminding investors of the risks and uncertainties mentioned in their previous filings with the SEC and noted that they do not intend to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Overall, this agreement signifies a strategic move by Mawson Infrastructure Group to bolster its service offerings and position itself for growth within the digital infrastructure sector.
This news article was based on the Form 8-K filed by Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. with the SEC on January 3, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mawson Infrastructure Group’s 8K filing here.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac