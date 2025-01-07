McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises 2.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 34,864 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $774.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

