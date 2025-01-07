MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) versus SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 SES 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than SES.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A SES -83.41% 6.16% 2.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MDxHealth and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and SES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million 0.00 -$44.04 million N/A N/A SES $2.20 billion 0.88 -$974.59 million ($4.18) -0.83

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES.

Summary

SES beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

