Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

